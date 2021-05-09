The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Shyft Group updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS.

SHYF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,727. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

SHYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,136 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

