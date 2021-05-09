Thomas J. Hogan Sells 8,224 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Perficient by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

