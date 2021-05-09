Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 239 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 320.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $452.58 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.75 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.82. The company has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

