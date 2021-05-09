Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

ADBE opened at $488.73 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.01 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.42. The company has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

