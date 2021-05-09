Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.9% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 83.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.1% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

