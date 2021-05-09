Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,906,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $401.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.91 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $400.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

