Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 7,470 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $235.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.24. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

