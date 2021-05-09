Tidewater’s (TDW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 53.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tidewater will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

