Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to $17.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.36% from the company’s current price.

TPZEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.