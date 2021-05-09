TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $257.00 at BTIG Research

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $256.00 to $257.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BLD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.54.

Shares of BLD opened at $223.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $80.77 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

