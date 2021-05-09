Toromont Industries’ (TIH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.67.

Shares of TIH opened at C$105.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$61.09 and a 52-week high of C$106.64. The company has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,250. Insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485 over the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

