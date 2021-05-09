Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Total were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Total by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Total by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Total by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Total by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 5.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

TOT opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Total Se has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

