Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $47.90 on Friday. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

