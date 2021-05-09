Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $32.50 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.08.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TRMLF opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.