Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce $345.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $346.00 million. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $300.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $345.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.50. 427,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,174. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $3,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 397,994 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 247,594 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

