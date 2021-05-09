Townsquare Media (TSQ) to Release Earnings on Monday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $108.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.93 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 43.84%. On average, analysts expect Townsquare Media to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Townsquare Media stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.

In other news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

