Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $200.00 at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE TT opened at $183.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.46. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $183.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.