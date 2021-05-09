TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,363. The company has a market capitalization of $113.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $13.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

