TransMedics Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TransMedics Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. The company has a market cap of $669.58 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,321,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,498 shares of company stock worth $9,621,906 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

