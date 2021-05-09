TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Lowered to $35.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a market cap of $669.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,321,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,498 shares of company stock worth $9,621,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

