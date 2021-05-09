Travala.com (AVA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.28 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $4.97 or 0.00008506 BTC on exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $247.76 million and $6.28 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00066490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.00249558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 302.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $690.42 or 0.01181208 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.36 or 0.00739714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,570.07 or 1.00205444 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,834,503 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.