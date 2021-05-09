TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

THS opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

