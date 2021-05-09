Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.73

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.73 and traded as high as C$2.25. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 1,252,737 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.70 to C$3.05 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$574.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$102.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

