Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.40

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 2,548,723 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.40. The stock has a market cap of £56.38 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25.

About Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

