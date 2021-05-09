Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. Triple-S Management updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.950-3.150 EPS.

GTS traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $24.83. 54,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,985. The stock has a market cap of $588.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

