TROY (TROY) Price Tops $0.0215 on Exchanges

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. TROY has a market capitalization of $209.28 million and $10.17 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TROY has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00246132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 259.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $666.34 or 0.01144089 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031354 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.28 or 0.00733621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,097.11 or 0.99750842 BTC.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,108,333 coins. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade.

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

