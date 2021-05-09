Truadvice LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $346,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.07.

