Truadvice LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

