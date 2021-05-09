Truadvice LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Truadvice LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,309 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,198,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $105.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.