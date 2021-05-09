Truadvice LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,154,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,580,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,166,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,573,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,212,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

