True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) PT Raised to $7.25

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $6.75 to $7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TUERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $5.93 on Thursday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

