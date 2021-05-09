TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.10 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueCar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.82.

TRUE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,377. The company has a market cap of $455.69 million, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,496.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,799.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,860 shares of company stock worth $215,097 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

