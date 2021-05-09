Truist Cuts Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $65.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target reduced by Truist from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $27,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,310 shares of company stock valued at $14,391,298. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

