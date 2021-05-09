Truist Increases Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $68.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Shares of BECN opened at $60.25 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

