Truist Securities Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $205.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.55.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,090 shares of company stock worth $38,487,607 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

