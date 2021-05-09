Truist Securities Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $81.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 77.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Sunrun stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,141.29 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,369 shares of company stock valued at $20,633,730. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 385,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

