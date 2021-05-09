TrumpCoin Price Up 458.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 458.2% against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $21,497.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067928 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00063326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.67 or 0.00326768 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00044248 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004352 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

