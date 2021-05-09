Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,405,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 92.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,856,000 after buying an additional 1,175,674 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,092,000 after buying an additional 313,567 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after buying an additional 298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,937,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.71.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

