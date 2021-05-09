Trustcore Financial Services LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $107.27.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

