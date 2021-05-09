Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 286 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $276.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.20. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

