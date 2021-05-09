Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $72.68. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

