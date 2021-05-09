TrustToken (TRU) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00088090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00067456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00105295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.13 or 0.00790102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,326.53 or 0.09067535 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

