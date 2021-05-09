TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target Raised to $130.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTEC. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $101.53 on Thursday. TTEC has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $109.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average is $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TTEC will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,742,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $3,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.