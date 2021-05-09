Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.32.

TOU stock opened at C$28.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.95. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,932,427.30. Insiders have bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555 over the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

