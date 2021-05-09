Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Twin Disc stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $174.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. Equities analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

