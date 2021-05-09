Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $14,202,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

NYSE TSN opened at $78.82 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

