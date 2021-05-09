Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

