Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UI opened at $280.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.19. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $401.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on UI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

