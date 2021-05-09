Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

Under Armour stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

