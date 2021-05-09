Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UN01. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.50 ($33.53).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €30.92 ($36.38) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €30.79 and its 200 day moving average is €29.30. Uniper has a 1 year low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a 1 year high of €32.18 ($37.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

